Actress Richa Chadha on Wednesday started shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, based on the sport of kabaddi.
This is the first time that Chadha has collaborated with the Bareilly Ki Barfi filmmaker. It also stars Kangana Ranaut and Pankaj Tripathi.
Panga is Chadha and Tripathi’s eight film together. They have starred in movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Masaan.
“I’m excited to be joining the team... Panga is a very exciting project for me as it’s unlike anything I have done before. I have personally always wanted to be a part of a sports film,” Chadha said in a statement.
“Ashwiny and Nitesh [Tiwari] have written a very special film and I’m glad to be on board and begin filming in Bhopal,” she added.