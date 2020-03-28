Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha at the trailer launch of her upcoming film "Section 375" in Mumbai on Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Richa Chadha recently used her social media presence to highlight the plight of an elderly couple who were allegedly being held against their will at a hotel in Gurugram, despite testing negative for COVID-19.

In a series of tweets, Chadha has made a case against Lemon Tree Hotels in Gurugram, according to a report in Hindustan Times. Later, however, she said that the matter had been resolved by the hotel.

“@LemonTreeHotels Aerocity, Delhi: Gurugram, has held 2 ppl captive for the past 5 days, despite the doctor allowing them to go home and self quarantine. They’re in their late 60s, the man is severely diabetic. His sugar has risen, he’s gone into keto-acidosis, could go into a coma,” Chadha wrote.

She added: “If urgent medical help is not provided. Do you want people to die, @LemonTreeHotels? @HaryanaPolice27 @cmohry please look into this urgently. You are a service industry, not a hospital. If anything happens to them, there’s a big lawsuit coming your way. Get them out now.”

According to Chadha’s tweets, the couple tested negative at the Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

“If you can’t let them go, please provide medical assistance. As of now, even medical professionals from @LemonTreeHotels don’t want to examine him because of COVID stigma. @SatyendarJain @DelhiPolice,” she wrote.

The website reports Chadha as saying later that the matter had been resolved.