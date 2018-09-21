Indian actress Richa Chadha on Thursday took to Twitter to share her experience after an encounter with a “racist officer” at passport control while exiting Georgia.

“Met a racist officer at the passport control, while exiting Georgia. Slammed my passport on the desk, twice... muttered under her breath in Georgian, yelled and asked me to hurry. Sad that people like her are the last ones we perhaps see on exiting the country,” Chadha wrote.

She also mentioned meeting “the gentlest cabbie” in Tblisi, the country’s capital.

“He was so sweet, he changed my experience of the city, refused a tip, smiled throughout. We communicated only through gestures but I could feel his heart,” she tweeted.

Chadha was in the country to shoot for the second season of the cricket-themed TV series Inside Edge. She will reprise her role as Mumbai Maverick team owner Zarina Malik.

The show also stars Vivek Anand Oberoi and Angad Bedi.