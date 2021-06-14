Image Credit:

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary on June 14, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty — who’s being probed in relation to his death — wrote a lengthy and an emotionally charged tribute calling him her ‘guardian angel’.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence last year and India’s top three federal agencies including the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are still investigating different angles including drug use.

“There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me,” wrote Chakraborty.

Following his death, the Bengali actress was interrogated relentlessly by the authorities and was in jail for over a month as one of the prime suspects during the investigations. A media trial that demonised her also ensued with many industry players and media speculating over her role in his death. But Chakraborty has constantly claimed that she’s innocent and that she did not drive her boyfriend to an alleged suicide.

“I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me... It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying – ‘you’ve got this bebu’ and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body every time I think of you not being here,” she added.

