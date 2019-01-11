There were a few irritants. It was, for instance, impossible to discern the features of Neha Sargam playing Anarkali or measure the rancour and disillusionment on the face of the brilliant Nissar Khan essaying the role of Akbar. The voices of artistes were flawless but I occasionally winced at the tempo of songs, especially the sequence. ‘Jab Pyar kiya to Darna Kya’. I couldn’t help remembering the audacious expressions of Madhubala and her defiant moves. But here, it is important not to forget the challenges of a live performance. If Anarkali was a bit wooden in that dance sequence, one must remember that while Madhubala was only lip syncing, Sargam was singing live to a pre-recorded track, even as she emoted the whole court scene. So kudos to her grace and poise.