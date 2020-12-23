Raveena Tandon, who has resumed studio work in Mumbai after returning from a marathon shooting schedule in Himachal Pradesh recently, described the experience as preparing for surgery.
She further added that life in the studios amid the new normal takes some getting used to, with crew dressed in PPE gear and people donning masks in fear of the coronavirus.
Tandon also posted a picture from inside a dubbing studio, where one can see crew members in PPE suits.
“Back to Mumbai and getting used to working #thenewnormal way. Seems like operation theatres more than a dubbing theatre. But then, the show must go on.. and we all need to learn to be safe and adapt,” she wrote.
Bollywood has been returning to work even as several stars fall victim to the virus. In recent weeks, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh and Neetu Kapoor have all tested positive for COVID-19, while they went about their respective film shoots. — With inputs from Bindu Rai