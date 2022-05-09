The Delhi High Court said an act like pre-natal sex-determination cannot be trivialised in response to a plea

against a scene in the trailer of upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, which shows the use of ultrasound technology for gender selection.

“There is nothing to show in the trailer that the lady is taken to the doctor clandestinely. What is coming out is, any pregnant woman can be routinely taken to the centre with [a] sonography machine and this can be done without any fetters,” said the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla, after watching the trailer.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Image Credit: Supplied

Petitioner ‘Youth Against Crime’, an NGO, filed a complaint about this particular scene that showed in the film’s trailer.

Though the film is to promote the ‘Save Girl Child’ slogan and it is against female foeticide, the trailer of the film advertises the use of ultrasound technique, as per the petitioner.

During the course of the hearing, the counsel who appeared for the makers of the film argued that there is a disclaimer in the trailer.

In reply, the bench said that the disclaimer is barely visible or legible, further directing the counsel to take instructions. “Unless we see for ourselves and are satisfied, we are not going to permit this. You seek instructions or otherwise, we will have to stay this,” the bench stated.

Shalini Pandey is the lead actress in the film Image Credit: Instagram.com/shalzp

Further, the Counsel said that they will produce the entire movie and take the judges to the relevant part. The hearing will continue tomorrow.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ also stars ‘Arjun Reddy’ actress Shalini Pandey, who debuts in Bollywood’.