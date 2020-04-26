Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Image Credit: Twitter/IANS

Unconfirmed reports suggesting the upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83’ will be sold for release on a digital platform before it opens in the theatres have been doing the rounds.

However, producers Reliance Entertainment have denied the stories. The rumours started after the film’s release was pushed from its schedule date of April 10 owing to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in India.

Lately, the trade circuit was abuzz with speculations that a global streaming giant with substantial reach in India has offered a whopping Rs1.43 billion (Dh69.19 million) to the producers of ‘83’ for the purchase of the film’s release rights.

However, Reliance Entertainment have denied all such reports, claiming they will “evaluate” if the situation did not become normal even after six months, reports bollywoodhungama.com.

“There is no truth to these reports. ‘83’ has been made for the big-screen experience. Right now, there’s no intention or interest on the part of the directors or us as producers, to take these films to the small screen. If the situation deteriorates rapidly or there is no visibility of normalcy even after six months, we will evaluate then. But right now, we are all quite positive and I foresee that between the next four to six months, cinema halls will start operating. So that’s the hope and mindset which we currently have,” Shibashish Sarkar, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO, told web portal Bollywood Hungama.