Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shaved off the moustache he wore for the sports drama ‘83’.
The actor took to Instagram on Monday night, where he shared his clean shaved look.
Singh captioned the image: “Ae Chikne”.
The actor will be seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s ‘83’.
Singh plays Kapil Dev, who led the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup.
‘83’ also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.