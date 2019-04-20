Actor’s red and blue tracksuit compared to a bottle of the product

Ranveer Singh Image Credit: Supplied

Ranveer Singh knows how to laugh at himself. The actor, who is known for his wacky fashion choices, played along with social media trolls and shared a meme that compared his clothing to a brand of toilet cleaner.

The picture showed various versions of toilet cleaner bottles Harpic. The actor’s red and blue tracksuit perfectly matched the red and blue bottle of the cleaner. Alongside the meme, Singh wrote: “These Harpic bottles look lit as [expletive].”

This is not the first time Singh has trolled himself.

A couple of months ago, he shared another meme about his dressing sense, which changes from quirky to classy when he steps out with his actress-wife Deepika Padukone.