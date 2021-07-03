Ranveer Singh Image Credit: Colors TV

Following in the footsteps of stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, it is now Ranveer Singh’s time to turn quiz master on TV with ‘The Big Picture’.

The Bollywood actor will play host to the visual-based quiz show, which is based on the international format already popular on TV in several markets and will air on Colors TV.

The ‘Gully Boy’ actor shared his excitement in a statement while adding that the quiz show will be a ‘now’ generation show.

Ranveer Singh in 'Gully Boy' Image Credit: Supplied

“In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything — it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ ‘The Big Picture’. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me,” Singh said in the statement.

Based on an international quiz show format, the show will employ three lifelines that will help contestants who will be required to correctly answer 12 visual-based questions to walk away with the undisclosed prize money. The interactive format of ‘The Big Picture’ also allows the viewers to play from their homes and win. It is still unclear whether the format would only be open to Indian viewers or will allow UAE hopefuls to participate as well.

Ranveer Singh in '83' Image Credit: Reliance Entertainment

According to media reports, ‘The Big Picture’ is most likely premiere on Colors in August.