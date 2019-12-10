Ranveer Singh Image Credit: IANS

It might seem like yesterday to fans but Bollywood heart-throb Ranveer Singh on Tuesday completed nine years in the industry.

The ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ actor hopped on to Instagram to share a glance from his debut blockbuster hit ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ and captioned it: “It was all a dream 9 years to the day #ifyouknowyouknow.”

Produced under the Yash Raj banner, ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ was his first flick alongside Anushka Sharma, which went on to receive praise from all corners.

In the movie he played the role of an everyday man Bittoo who dreams of becoming well-known as he starts his career as a wedding planner along with Shruti played by Sharma. Singh was last seen in the blockbuster hit ‘Gully Boy’ alongside Alia Bhatt and is working on his forthcoming film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.