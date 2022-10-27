Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be honoured with Etoile d’or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, this year.

The festival will pay tribute to Singh and will honour him with the title which has been previously received by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Along with Singh, iconic Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, renowned US filmmaker James Gray and Moroccan film pioneer and director Farida Benlyazid will also receive this honour, in keeping with the festival’s tradition of celebrating cinema in all its diversity.

Actress Tilda Swinton at the screening of her film 'The Eternal Daughter'

Reacting to the development, Singh said in a statement: “I’m deeply humbled and thrilled to be receiving a tribute which recognises my body of work along with this very, very special honour, the Etoile d’Or! The Marrakech International Film Festival is one of the most respected film events in the world, bringing together the best of cinema from across the world, especially Asia and Africa, which have universal appeal. As such, I’m extremely grateful for this distinctive recognition and the prestige bestowed upon me by the festival.

In 12 years of his cinematic journey, Singh has become one of the most celebrated actors in Hindi cinema and has admirers across the globe with stirring films such as ‘Band Baaja Baarat’, ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Gully Boy’.

Ranveer Singh in 'Padmaavat' Image Credit: Supplied

Singh added: “It will be exhilarating for me to be celebrated in Morocco, in the presence of lovers of world cinema and the esteemed jury members of the festival this year.”

“I thank the Marrakech International Film Festival Foundation for honouring me with bowed head and folded hands. I have always aspired to be a significant contributor to the realm of the arts and this validation will give me immense motivation, inspiration and impetus to create more and more.”