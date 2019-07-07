Actor not just Deepika's husband, but also her friend, lover and 'my pineapple'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh released their official wedding photo on social media. Image Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh is not just actress Deepika Padukone's husband, but also her friend, lover and also "my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple".

On Ranveer's 34th birthday, Deepika posted a throwback image of the actor in which he is seen sucking on a shaved ice.

She captioned it: "Sensitive and emotional, caring and compassionate, generous and gentle, funny and intelligent, delightful and faithful... all this and so much more.

"To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante...but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way. I love you."

The post made many go "aww".

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who had helmed Deepika's first Bollywood film, commented by saying: "That's beautiful. Happy birthday to all of them."