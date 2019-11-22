The recent viral photograph of internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal, which showed her wearing ghastly white makeup, is fake, claims the salon that styled the singer.

Sandhya’s Makeover, the ladies’ salon in Kanpur that recently made headlines for doing Mondal’s makeup, has also released a picture of the singer’s real look on that day.

Taking to their official page on Instagram, team Sandhya’s Makeover posted: “As you can see, this is the difference between the work that we have done and the ‘fake’ picture that has been edited to an extent. All the jokes and trolls are fine and they make us laugh too but to hurt someone sentiments, that’s not a very good thing to do. We truly hope that you all will understand the truth and realise the difference between the fake one and the one that is genuine. That’s all we ask for.”

Soon after Mondal’s makeup photo went viral, social media went abuzz with trolls and memes attacking the singer. A meme even photoshopped her face on a fairness cream advertisement because in the ‘fake’ photo the singer looks several shades fairer.

Ever since she rose to fame, Mondal has always managed to be in the headlines for many controversial others. Recently, she was in the news for behaving rather aggressively with a pushy fan who insisted for her selfie.