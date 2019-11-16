People dislike storyline about a serial rapist in their city of Kota

Residents of Kota city in Jaipur on Friday met a politician to protest against upcoming Bollywood film ‘Mardaani 2’, starring Rani Mukerji.

The protesters told Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, an MP from Kota, that the city has been positioned as an educational hub, however, the film shot in Kota does a disservice to the area’s legacy.

The movie’s trailer released on Thursday shows a serial rapist and murderer in Kota who targets young girls. It also mentions that the film is inspired by true events.

After meeting protesters, Birla spoke to the media and said that the issue will be discussed with the concerned people.

“It is unacceptable to malign a city’s name through cinema. The fictional story clearly mentioning the city’s name is not justified,” Birla said

‘Mardaani 2’ sees Mukerji reprise her role as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, who vows to catch the serial rapist in two days.

Soon after the trailer was released on Thursday, Kota residents came out to protest against the film demanding the city’s name be removed from the film.