The fierce cop is set to take down serial rapists in the sequel

Image Credit:

Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy is back as the trailer of ‘Mardaani 2’ dropped on November 14.

The fierce cop is set to take down serial rapists in the second instalment of the ‘Mardaani’ franchise, which is inspired by true events.

Narrating a grisly tale of rape, the trailer starts by flashing a data by NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau), which reads: “More than 2,000 rape crimes are committed by boys under 18 years in India every year. These are only registered cases.”

Set in Kota, the trailer chronicles a brutal assault on a girl who was murdered after being ‘tortured and raped’. It shows scenes shifting between the crime scene, testing lab and police station until Mukerjiu is heard saying in a press conference that she will surely catch the monster.

But little did she know that the she too will fall prey to some dirty tricks of the rapist, who then starts blackmailing her.