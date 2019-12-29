Bollywood actress Rani Mukherji looks on during the promotion of the action thriller Hindi film 'Mardaani 2' in Mumbai on December 16, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Actress Rani Mukerji says her latest release ‘Mardaani 2’ was an extremely risky movie to make because of its subject matter.

“It is a dark film. It deals with a social issue. It has no song and dance. In fact, it has no songs. It is without any so-called commercial cinema element. But it is a hit and it has managed to become a talking point,” Mukerji said.

“This is because of the entire team believed in taking a risk to make a film that would challenge these preconceived notions of how a Hindi film should be. We only wanted to make a good film that people would want to engage with, that leaves a strong message and we are happy that we have done just that.”

‘Mardaani 2’, which has so far made Rs402 million (Dh20.6 million) at the box office, highlights the issue of rise in violent crimes against women committed by juveniles in India.

“The reason why ‘Mardaani 2’ is a success is because the story of our film has connected with audiences and touched their hearts. This is because it deals with the reality of today and deals with what women in our society are facing. We have all read about these issues,” said the actress, who reprised her role of police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film.