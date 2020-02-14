The Bollywood actress gave the actor advice while he was dating Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding celebration in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor are now happily married, but it was actress Rani Mukerji who played an important role during their dating days.

Khan and Mukerji have worked together in films such as ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’ and ‘Hum Tum’.

Khan recollected an instance from the days when he was dating Kapoor. He said that when they had just started dating, he had never been out with a working actress before.

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor during the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby at the race course in Mumbai on Feb. 7, 2016.

“Rani Mukerji told me once — just behave like you are in a relationship with a man. Where she meant is, ‘don’t get into the gender of it. Treat it like an equal. Two heroes in the house. Two people working and you will not have any problems’,” he recalled.

Khan gave an insight into the couple’s chemistry during 104.8 Ishq’s ‘What Women Want 2’ hosted by Kapoor.

They also shared with the listeners on how the roles are defined in their marriage in terms of responsibilities.