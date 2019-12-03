Actor, who plays the villain in Salman Khan film, was taken to the hospital

Actor Randeep Hooda who has been roped in to play the main antagonist opposite Bollywood star Salman Khan’s next film, ‘Radhe’, got injured while shooting an action sequence on the sets the film.

The 43-year-old actor had a slight dislocation and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The incident occurred while shooting for the action sequence of the film and Hooda is reportedly back from the hospital and is in the best of his health now.

For the action scenes in the flick, Khan has signed a special Korean Stunt team to design the action sequences. The action-packed movie will ride on four to five action scenes which include a smoke fight, gun shoot-out, hand to hand fights and the most popular scene of every Khan-starrer, a shirtless fight scene between the protagonist and antagonist, which is between Khan and Hooda.

It is going to be a visual treat for the fans as it will be the first time that the ‘Highway’ actor will be playing a negative character.

Hooda will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘Aajkal’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen in ‘Rat on a Highway’, and Sony Pictures India-produced untitled thriller with ‘Mukkabaaz’ actor Zoya Hussain and Mira Nair’s web-series ‘A Suitable Boy’.