The actress had called out the actor for not having opinions on political matters

Ranbir Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

Kangana Ranaut recently took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor for not sharing his opinion on political matters and the latter on Saturday said he has no interest in reacting to the ‘Queen’ actor’s claims.

Ranaut had called out Alia Bhatt and Kapoor for maintaining silence on social and political issues.

“Whatever anyone asks me, I do answer it. I don’t have any interest in giving answers to these questions. People can say whatever they want. I know who I am and what I say,” Kapoor told reporters here at an event.

Ranaut had also said that both Kapoor and Bhatt are too old to be called young actors.

Meanwhile, reacting on the demise of veteran acting coach Roshan Taneja, Kapoor said he was deeply saddened. Taneja died on Friday night after prolonged illness. He was 87.