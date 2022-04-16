Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, following her daughter’s recent marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, took to social media and shared a picture of the Bhatt family.

Razdan posted the family picture, which was clicked on Alia and Ranbir’s wedding day, on her Instagram handle and in the caption wrote, “Nearest and dearest,” followed by red heart emojis.

The image featured Razdan along with Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, and Razdan’s sister Tina Razdan Hertzke.

Yesterday also Razdan had posted a family photo featuring the Kapoors and Bhatts in a frame. In it, Ranbir and Alia could be seen posing with their family members for the camera.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot at the former’s Bandra residence Vastu on Thursday. The duo took pheras in the presence of their close friends and family members.

The Kapoor clan at Ranbir Kapoor's wedding Image Credit: Instagram/Riddhima

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other while working on their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ five years ago. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in 2018.

There is also another image where Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt is seen emotional after his daughter Alia’s wedding to Ranbir.

A new picture shared by Alia’s step-sister Pooja Bhatt shows Mahesh adorably hugging his now son-in-law Ranbir after the couple’s nuptials on Thursday.

The picture has already gone viral on the internet, making fans emotional about the father’s love for his daughter.

Mahesh shares his younger daughter Alia, 29, and Shaheen Bhatt, 33, with his wife Soni Razdan.

A day after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot, the groom’s sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor also unveiled a few inside pictures from the intimate wedding.

One of the images features Riddhima, Karisma, Kareena and Nitasha Nanda performing the couple’s gathbandhan ritual.

In the image, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor can be seen helping out Ridhhima and Karisma to tie the sacred gathbandhan knot. Kareena and Nitasha are standing alongside them and happily witnessing the holy ritual.

“Gathbandhan. Bond forever,” Karisma captioned the post.

Kareena shared the same image with a red heart emoji.