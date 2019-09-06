The Bollywood couple were spotted on a game drive in Masai Mara

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the wedding reception of actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently vacationing in Kenya, followed by South Africa.

A photograph of Kapoor and Bhatt has been doing the rounds on social media, where the two actors are seen touring Masai Mara National Reserve, an area of preserved savannah wilderness in southwestern Kenya, along the Tanzanian border.

In the viral photograph, both of them are seen sitting in a car and holding cameras to capture the scenic beauty of the reserve.

The ‘Highway’ actress took to Instagram on September 5 to share a glimpse of a sunsrise from her gateway. In the picture, she can be seen enjoying the sunrise.

“Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through,” Bhatt captioned the image.

It is unclear when the couple is headed to South Africa.

On the acting front, Bhatt and Kapoor will together be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, a fantasy adventure trilogy.