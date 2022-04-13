Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who’s all set to strike a goal in his personal life by getting married to Alia Bhatt this week, will be in Dubai on May 7 to play a friendly match entitled ‘Celebrity Football Cup 2022’.

The groom-to-be will be joined by football enthusiasts and actors Abhishek Bachchan, Karthik Aryan and Shashank Khaitan. They will play the match at the Shabab Al Ahli Stadium in Dubai's Mamzar area.

Director Shoojit Sircar, actor Aparshakti Khurrana and tennis player Leander Paes are also expected to be a part of the Bollywood-led team, owned by Bunty Walia. The starry team All Stars Football Club (ASFC), led by captain Abhishek Bachchan, will play against the team Emirates United filled with UAE sporting talents.

While Bachchan is the captain of the match organised by AG Events, Kapoor will serve as the vice captain of the team.

Kapoor,39, is the owner of the football team Mumbai City FC, which recently won the Indian Super League. In a recent visit to Dubai, Kapoor had spoken about how much he loved football and films.

“Life teaches you so much through sports. It teaches you discipline and team-work and you can apply that to your profession and different aspects of your life … It has helped me build relationships in my life,” said Kapoor during an interactive session at the now-concluded Expo 2020.

When asked about the stars whom he will choose as a part of his fictional football dream team, the son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor said he would choose Amitabh Bachchan, along with the three Khans of Bollywood — Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman — on his side.

“A goalie is someone who’s tall and has long hands/legs. So, the grandaddy of the industry Mr Amitabh Bachchan will be a good fit. For the penalty shoot-out, the greatest goal scorers in the industry are the three Khans and I will choose them,” said Kapoor.

Kapoor also confessed that football is a sport that has an incredible power to elevate his mood. When he was down with COVID-19, his team’s win at the ISL lifted his spirits instantly.

“The elation that I felt when we won the finals is something I have never experienced. I haven’t experienced it at any film release or any romantic date,” said Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan who’s a robust sports entrepreneur also owns the football team ‘Chennaiyin FC (CFC). He is also the owner of the Pro Kabaddi League 2014 winning franchisee, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Image Credit: Insta/ bachchan

Actor Aryan has also been spotted playing friendly football matches in Mumbai.