Ram Gopal Verma

Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma, who was blasted for his distasteful tweet about contracting coronavirus as an April Fool’s Day prank, apologised for his flippant action.

“Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I [did] offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them.” tweeted Varma after he realised that his joke had misfired.

The ‘Rangeela’ director came under fire for tweeting the fake news that he was tested positive for coronavirus on April 1. An hour later of proclaiming the diagnosis, he claimed that his doctor was playing a prank on him on April Fool’s Day.

“My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona ... Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s an April Fool joke Flushed face it’s his fault and not mine,” tweeted Varma, who has 4 million Twitter followers on his account.

His brand of ribald humour didn’t go down well with his social media fans who called him out for his insensitivity when the world is reeling under coronavirus pandemic.

“I am really disappointed,” tweeted one of his followers.

Varma isn’t the only one with a questionable sense of humour. Korean star Jaejoong of the K-Pop group JYJ pulled a similar prank on April Fool’s Day.