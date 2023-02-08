'RRR' actor Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela penned an apology to newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on their wedding post.
She apologised to the couple for not attending their wedding due to prior commitments.
“Congratulations. This is so beautiful," she said. "Sorry we couldn’t be there. Lots of love to both of you.”
Advani and Malhotra got married on February 7 at Suryagrah palace in Jaisalmer. They posted pictures from their wedding ceremony on late yesterday.
Malhotra will soon make his web series debut with the upcoming 'Indian Police Force', directed by Rohit Shetty. He also has 'Yodha' as one of his upcoming projects. Advani will be next seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan.