Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Sunday celebrated her completion of seven years in the Telugu film industry. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share photographs from seven years ago and the present time.
Using the hashtag #7yearsofTFI, Singh wrote: “I was all smiles then and all smiles now and the reason is all the people who accepted me with soo much love. From being a delhi girl to a pakka telugu ammayi, This journey has been beyond beautiful. Thanking every director, producer, costar, peer, friend and fan who believed in me, stood by me, appreciated and criticized me to help me evolve into a better me with each passing day. Nothing of course would have been possible without my family , manager and team.”
Singh has appeared in Telugu films including ‘Venkatadri Express’, ‘Pandaga Chesko’ and ‘Manmadhudu 2’ among others and shared screen space with superstars such as Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Allu Arjun.
The actress, who began her career with Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films, has gradually started creating a space for herself in Bollywood as well.
She has featured in Bollywood films such as ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Marjaavaan’ and ‘Shimla Mirchi’.
On the work front, Singh will next be seen alongside Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama ‘Mayday’. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.
She will play a pilot in the film. This is her second film with Devgn after ‘De De Pyaar De’.