Actor Rajkummar Rao is set to star alongside Kangana Ranaut in upcoming films Mental Hai Kya and Imli, and says that they’ve gotten comfortable with each other over the years.

Rao and Ranaut also worked together in the 2013 film Queen.

“We have become way more comfortable with each other than we were earlier because [that time] I did not know her and she did not know me,” Rao said.

“But now it’s been about three-four years, we kept meeting in between at different events and parties... So, the comfort level is definitely there.”

Mental Hai Kya is slated to release on February 22, 2019. It is written by Kanika Dhillon and helmed by Indian National Award-winning director Prakash Kovelmudi, who has helmed south Indian films Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero.

Imli is touted to be a love story that deals with relationships on a very human level. The shooting will begin in November.