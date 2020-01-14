Ritu Nanda with Neetu Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/neetu54

Late Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s daughter and a life insurance entrepreneur Ritu Nanda died on January 14 in Delhi after her battle with cancer. She was 71 and was diagnosed with the disease in 2013. The funeral will be held in Delhi on January 14 at 1.30pm and all her famous relatives are on their way to attend the last rites.

Ritu Nanda with the Kapoor family and friends Image Credit: Instagram.com/neetu54

The mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan is the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and was married to businessman Rajan Nanda, who died two years earlier than Ritu Nanda. She is the grandmother of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

“Ritu Nanda passed away early morning today. She was suffering from cancer. We are in Delhi. The funeral is today,” actor Randhir told Indian news daily Indian Express.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to inform everyone of her death: “My ‘samdhan’ [in-law] Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s mother-in-law passed away suddenly at 1.15am cannot communicate... travelling.”

Ritu Nanda Image Credit: Instagram.com/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle to mourn the death of her aunt and wrote: “To the kindest most gentle person I‘ve ever met — They don’t make them like you anymore — RIP bua #missyoualways.”