She also alleges that Raghubir was in a relationship with actress Nandita Das

Raghubir Yadav and Nandita Das Image Credit: Twitter

Mumbai: Actor Raghubir Yadav, who has starred in films like "Lagaan", "Peepli Live", "Sui Dhaaga" and "Newton", has been accused by his wife Purnima Kharga of fathering a 14-year-old son with actor Sanjay Mishra's wife.

Kharga, a former international Kathak dancer, has accused Yadav of cheating, and filed for divorce, reports timesofindia.com.

According to the portal, Kharga has further accused that the actor is in a live in relationship with actor Sanjay Mishra's wife Roshni Achreja and that they have a 14-year-old son.

She also said that after seven years of marriage, Raghubir fell in love with actor Nandita Das while working on a Raj Barot show.

Kharga filed for divorce earlier this week and sought an interim maintenance of Rs 1 lakh and a final alimony of Rs 10 crore, reports timesofindia.com.

Purnima and Raghubir are estranged. Their 30-year-old son lives with his mother.