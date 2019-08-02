Image Credit:

Known for rapping in foot-tapping numbers like ‘All Black’, ‘Swag Mera Desi’ and ‘Toh Dishoom’, popular rapper Raftaar wants to currently focus on music and says he may consider working as an actor as his retirement plan.

The comment comes as fellow rapper Badshah makes his acting debut in the Bollywood film ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’, out now in the UAE.

“Right now, I want to focus on music. I can maybe consider acting as my retirement plan,” said Raftaar when asked whether he would consider a career switch.

Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, released his debut mixtape ‘Witness The Future’ in 2013. He first rapped in a Bollywood film in 2013 in ‘Bullet Raja’ and later for films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Singh Is Bliing’ and ‘Andhadhun’.

“Hip-hop is the hottest independent music genre in India right now. However I’d like to see standalone festivals dedicated to hip hop and not just solo showcases at the main stage of some electronic dance music (EDM) or multi-genre festival in the future,” he said.

The ‘Dhup Chik’ rapper is known for working with underground artists like Mc Heam and KR$NA among many others.

Raftaar feels that “established rappers” are helping the rest.

“Indians are consuming content digitally ever more than before and streaming apps are supporting fresh talent. I can speak for myself. I have launched Kalamkaar with my long-time business partner Ankit Khanna. We wish to help carve out a niche in the business, provide a launchpad to artists we believe in who may not have multiple means of promotions. Currently, we are working with Karma, KR$NA, Harjas, Deep Kalsi and Yunan,” he said.

Raftaar finds it a social responsibility to guide emerging rappers.

“We have to give back to this community of ours and hence Kalamkaar was born. Having said that our goal is to scout some of the most talented artists out there and provide them a platform so the entire nation and world can see their creative creations,” he said.

Raftaar is now looking forward to judge a new show ‘MTV Hustle’,focussing only on rap and hip-hop. He feels the show is need of the our.