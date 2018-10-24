Bombairiya, starring Radhika Apte, Siddhanth Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Shilpa Shukla and Adil Hussain, will release on January 11, next year.

Kreo Films FZ LLC and Beautiful Bay Entertainment made the announcement on Tuesday.

Directed by Pia Sukanya, the Hindi comedy mystery is written and produced by Michael E. Ward.

The film is inspired by his stay for 13 years in Mumbai with Sukanya, whom he married in the city five years ago.

“I would describe the resulting film as an epic intimate comedy, a heart-warming feel-good film for anyone who loves Mumbai or who might hate it, but is open to loving it again,” Ward said in a statement.

“It’s also for anyone who loves comedy or seeing how brilliant serious actors handle it when the director and her vision gets 100 per cent backing,” he added.