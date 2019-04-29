The actress is in India to attend the wedding of her brother, Siddharth Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (centre) with Parineeti Chopra (third from right) and Isha Ambani (second from right). Image Credit: Instagram

Actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra had “the best night ever” during an all-girls night at their friend Isha Ambani’s home.

The former Miss World visited Ambani’s new house along with her cousin sister and actress Parineeti Chopra, and shared a photograph as they tried their hands at home-made ice cream.

“Making home made ice cream! Thank you to the hostess with the mostest. Isha, love you! Your home is amazing! I wish you love and laughter always. Here’s to many more girls’ nights. Alia Bhatt, you missed the madness by minutes! Love all you ladies,” she captioned the image.

Chopra responded to the image saying: “Best night ever!”

Chopra Jonas is in India for the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra, who got engaged to Ishita Kumar earlier this year.

On the work front, Chopra Jonas has wrapped up filming ‘The Sky is Pink’, directed by Shonali Bose.