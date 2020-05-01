Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined hand with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg to protect vulnerable children across the world from the coronavirus.
Chopra Jonas tweeted: “It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of COVID-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained health care systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them ... the onus is on us.”
“Join me in supporting this much needed campaign by @UNICEF and@GretaThunberg Donate here: https://uni.cf/join-greta,” she tweeted.
Chopra Jonas and her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The actress took to Twitter to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.
She also pledged to donate $100,000 (Dh367,297) to women doing their bit in the health crisis.