New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas during the promotion of their upcoming film "The Sky Is Pink", in New Delhi on Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: Amlan Paliwal/IANS) Image Credit: IANS
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined hand with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg to protect vulnerable children across the world from the coronavirus.

Chopra Jonas tweeted: “It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of COVID-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained health care systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them ... the onus is on us.”

“Join me in supporting this much needed campaign by @UNICEF and@GretaThunberg Donate here: https://uni.cf/join-greta,” she tweeted.

Chopra Jonas and her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress took to Twitter to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

She also pledged to donate $100,000 (Dh367,297) to women doing their bit in the health crisis.