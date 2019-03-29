Image Credit:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is searching for inspiration in the new YouTube Originals special ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing’, which debuted March 27.

The half-hour programme, which launched on her YouTube channel to her 1 million subscribers, sees the actress interviewing rapper-turned-actress Awkwafina, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and asking them for one piece of advice.

“Getting married really made me think about what a next chapter is,” Chopra said in the special, referring to her recent nuptials to Nick Jonas. “What I’m excited about is meeting all of these people I’m going to meet, and asking them, ‘What would be the one thing you want to tell me?’ “

Biles, who opened up about the abuse she experienced from a gymnastics doctor, encouraged Chopra to trust herself and take risks. Awkwafina, who talked about being catapulted into the public eye so quickly, advised her to maintain perspective about the ups and downs of life.

And Furstenberg, who spoke about using her voice to help other women, suggested Chopra prioritise the relationship she has with herself.