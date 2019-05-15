‘Sending love and hugs to each one of you,’ she wrote to her fans

Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Vineyard Vines for Target launch event at Brookfield Place on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is mighty excited and blew kisses to her fans as her Instagram family grew over 40 million.

“Big hug to my Insta Fam! You guys have my heart! Sending love and hugs to each one of you for being a part of my journey! I love you all. A 40 million strong,” Priyanka posted on the photo-sharing platform.

She posted this along with a video in which she jumps with joy and gives a flying kiss.