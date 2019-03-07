‘Quantico’ star Priyanka Chopra is in talks with Amazon Prime Video for some projects, and an official announcement will be made soon.

The streaming platform shared that a behind-the-scenes documentary on the Jonas Brothers is underway. And Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke credited Chopra for it, and teased upcoming projects.

Priyanka Chopra Image Credit: IANS

“I love Priyanka and she introduced me to Nick Jonas. They sent me a video and we bought it right away and that’s how we came about it,” Salke said. “I love her... So you can look forward to us doing more work with Priyanka.”

When prodded further on the projects which are being discussed, Salke said: “We do have few things on our mind but we haven’t quite finished up the deals... We will have some announcements coming out soon.”