Indian actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she has signed a ‘two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal’ with streaming giant Amazon, according to Variety.
“As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon,” Chopra Jonas wrote in an Instagram post.
This deal will help her to narrate new stories. She last featured in the stirring drama ‘The Sky Is Pink’ in which she acted and produced.
“And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I’m on my way to achieving that,” added Chopra Jonas.
In an interview with ‘Variety’, the top official from Amazon Studios spoke about their momentous collaboration with Chopra Jonas, who is India’s most famous cultural global export.
“Priyanka and I bonded over a shared passion for diverse global storytelling. Priyanka is drawn to exciting original content and characters that can resonate globally. She’s a powerhouse producer, and we are thrilled to collaborate with her for years to come,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.