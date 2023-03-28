Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed the reason she left Bollywood and moved to working in the US: She had “beef with people” and was pushed into a corner.

She also revealed that she was not the happiest with the work she was getting from the Hindi film industry.

Chopra Jonas was speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast ‘Armchair Expert’ and said for the first time as she was feeling “safe” during their conversation.

Talking about her music career, Chopra Jonas said Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her up when she was shooting for ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’. She asked if she would be interested in a music career in US.

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” she said.

“This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it,” she added.

“So when this music thing came I was like ‘I’am going to America’,” she said.

She talked about all the stars she worked with from Pitbull, Will.I.Am to Pharell Williams and even met JayZ. However, when the music career did not work out, she quickly realised she was “much better at my day job”.

She then shared that someone suggested that she try out for acting roles in the US as well. Which she did and eventually landed herself the lead role in ‘Quantico’ in 2015.