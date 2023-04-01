Days after Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about her experience of having “beef with people” in Bollywood, eventually leading to her exit from the Hindi film industry, the actress was seen greeting and hugging film producer and director Karan Johar at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai yesterday.
Several videos posted by paparazzi surfaced online where Chopra Jonas was seen hugging Karan Johar. They even talked for a few minutes and shared laughs.
Although Chopra Jonas didn’t refer to anyone in a recent podcast, actress Kangana Ranaut said it was Johar who made Priyanka leave India.
In the videos posted online, Chopra Jonas and her husbad Nick were talking to actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Later, Johar joined them. Chopra Jonas wore a beige sheer gown with a cape.
A few days ago, Chopra Jonas in a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast ‘Armchair Expert’, said: “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break... It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”
Reacting to her confession, Ranaut said on Twitter, “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC (Chopra Jonas) and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.”