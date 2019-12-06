Actress received an award for her oustanding contribution to cinema at the event

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival on December 5, 2019 in Marrakech. Image Credit: AFP

India’s desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, seems to be busy collecting accolades this December. After being bestowed by the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award by the Unicef on Tuesday, Chopra was honoured at the 2019 Marrakech Film Festival on Thursday for her outstanding contribution to cinema.

The global icon took to Instagram to share the news and posted her pictures holding the trophy. Chopra Jonas sparkled in a desi ensemble at the film festival donning a golden shimmery saree on the 7th day of the international film festival.

“To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honoured and proud to be recognised tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you @melitatoscan @festivaldufilmdemarrakech,” Chopra Jonas captioned the picture.

Soon the post was flooded with scores of congratulatory wishes from celebrities from Bollywood as well as Hollywood.

The actor was also featured on the official Instagram account of Marrakech Film Festival.

Earlier on Wednesday, she was awarded Unicef’s Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. The star has been a goodwill ambassador with the organisation for over a decade.