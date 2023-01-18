Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has praised Pakistan’s Oscar entry ‘Joyland’ calling it a ‘must watch’ movie.
Chopra Jonas took to Instagram Stories and shared a video of the film’s trailer.
“#Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It’s a must watch.”
She tagged the film’s makers, director, and some members of the cast as well in her post.
‘Joyland’, directed by debutante Saim Sadiq, tells the tale of a patriarchal family, craving for the birth of a boy to continue the family line.
The film stars Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salmaan Peerzada and Sohail Sameer. It was released in Pakistan in November after a short ban.
‘Joyland’ is currently in the 10-film shortlist for the Oscars’ Best Foreign Film category, where it is competing with Indian film ‘Chhello Show’ (‘Last Film Show’).