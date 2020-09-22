Indian actress and global star Priyanka Chopra revealed on Twitter that she will join the voice cast of HBO Max’s upcoming series ‘A World Of Calm’.
“Excited to join such an amazing group of ‘calming’ voices for HBO Max’s Calm series, A World Of Calm. Coming 1 October,” tweeted Chopra on September 22.
‘A World Of Calm’ is a limited 10-episode series featuring spectacular visuals along with a soothing narration by stars aimed at calming viewers. Other celebrity voices include Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman, Idris Elba, Zoe Kravitz, Keanu Reeves and Lucy Liu. The series is a collaboration between the popular mental health awareness app Calm and production house Nutopia.
Chopra has been updating her fans regularly about her time spent indoors with her pop idol husband Nick Jonas and her pets in Los Angeles. This month alone, she celebrated her husband’s birthday and posted a montage of her Jonas doing things that he loves such as playing the guitar and para gliding.
Chopra, who is one of the most popular Indian cultural exports to the West, was last seen in the stirring Hindi-language drama ‘The Sky Is Pink’ and has a string of ambitious projects up her sleeve including ‘Matrix 4’ and the adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s award-winning novel ‘The White Tiger’. She has also starred in Hollywood projects including ‘Baywatch’ and hit TV series ‘Quantico’.
