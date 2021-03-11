Actress and her singer husband cheekily informed their fans about their latest honour

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image Credit: AP

Indian actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer-husband Nick Jonas, who are currently in London, will announce the Academy Award nominations in all 23 categories in a two-part live presentation on March 15, the Academy announced today.

The high-profile couple also took to their social media to make this declaration.

Posting a video with Nick in what seems to be their pad in London, Priyanka cheekily declared that they have been given that honour this year.

“Tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations,” said Priyanka, channelling the viral TikTok trend. Behind her, Nick is fixing a beverage for himself and mockingly telling her that she has already let that cat out of the bag. But Priyanka glibly retorts: “Well, that’s good enough. We are announcing the Oscar nominations.”

According to Variety, the nomination announcement will be made via global live stream on the Oscars website and the Academy’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The word on the street is that Priyanka might get a Best Supporting Actress nomination herself for her role as a rich, privileged wife in her celebrated production ‘The White Tiger’.

Priyanka is no stranger to the Oscars ceremony. In 2016, she made her red carpet debut on the Oscars stage in a white strapless gown designed by Zuhair Murad. A year later, she made heads turn in a Ralph and Russo gown. The couple, who got married in December 2018, also made their Oscars debut together at the star-studded after-party the same year.

The 93rd Academy Awards was scheduled to take place on February 28 in Los Angeles but was postponed to April 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.