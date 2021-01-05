A day after news circulated that all was not well in the Yash Raj Films camp with head Aditya Chopra supposedly at loggerheads with ‘Prithviraj’ director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the latter has put out a statement to set the record straight.
Dwivedi, who is directing the Akshay Kumar starrer, which also marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, refuted the claims and called the whole story ‘baseless’ and ‘malicious in its intent’.
“Adi [Chopra] and I have an extremely good relationship bound by mutual respect for each other’s craft. Adi, as a producer, has given me complete creative freedom to try and deliver my vision for Prithviraj on screen. I’m thankful for his constant support,” Dwivedi said in media statement run by news portal KoiMoi.
Dwivedi added that the duo was already working towards future projects. “Such reports are agenda-driven, intended at creating discord within relationships and smells of a vendetta. I would strongly urge the media to not pay any attention to such claims. Adi and I are creating a project that we feel will stand out for its intent and such motivated articles won’t derail us from delivering our vision to audiences. Adi and I are also discussing and will collaborate on future projects. They will be revealed in due course of time,” he added.
A Bollywood news portal had run a story that claimed Chopra was unhappy with Dwivedi announcing his new film, ‘Ram Setu’, without discussing it with the YRH head. It was also claimed that Chopra cut Dwivedi from the post-production following the news.