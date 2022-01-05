A few days after the makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ shot down speculative pieces about their film being postponed due to the global spike in COVID-19 cases, they seem to have changed their minds and are now reluctantly postponing the release of their much-anticipated romance.
‘Radhe Shyam’, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, was originally scheduled to release on January 14, but has now been pushed with a new date yet to be revealed.
“We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens,” wrote the makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ on their Twitter. The makers also expressed their confidence that times will change and become friendlier towards theatrical releases.
“Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon!!” they added.
Earlier today, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ was also pushed to a new date. Director Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was also postponed.
Several films including ‘Jersey’ starring Shahid Kapoor and ‘Prithviraj’ starring Akshay Kumar have met with a similar fate.