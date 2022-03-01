After weeks of speculation, the release of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Adipurush’ has been pushed to next year.
The Om Raut directorial will now hit the big screen on January 12, 2023 in a 3D format. The announcement was made by the producers on social media, along with the film’s lead female star, Kriti Sanon.
The multi-lingual period saga is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The filmmaker, known for Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, announced in November last year that the team had finished shooting in 103 days.
‘Adipurush’ was initially slated to release on August 11 of this year, but the makers deferred the release to make way for Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, prompting the actor to put out a statement thanking them for their generosity.
The movie also landed its lead star Khan in legal trouble when in a media interview he claimed that “since Lakshman had cut off the nose of Ravan’s sister Surpnakha, it was justified that Ravan kidnapped Sita,” referencing the story of the ‘Ramayana’.
Khan also said in the interview that through this film, “the benevolent and humane side of Ravan will be projected”. The actor later apologised and withdrew his statements.