Jr NTR and others from the Telugu industry post tributes

Veteran Telugu actor-filmmaker G Vijaya Nirmala died on Thursday, her son Naresh has confirmed. She was 75.

Naresh, who is also a popular Telugu actor, took to Twitter to announce the death of his mother.

“I regret to inform you that my mother, senior artist, prominent producer and director Dr AG Vijaya Nirmala passed away during early hours today, that is, 27.6.2019, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, due to sickness. She was 75,” Naresh tweeted.

“Her body will be kept at our residence from 11am. Final rites will be held tomorrow (Friday).”

Nirmala started her career as a child actor. At the age of five, she made her acting debut in 1950 Tamil film ‘Machcha Rekkai’ and four years later she forayed into Telugu cinema with the film ‘Panduranga Mahatyam’.

It was through 1964 Malayalam film ‘Bhargavi Nilayam’, she rose to stardom and got noticed. She went on to work with Prem Nazir again in ‘Udhyogastha’.

As a leading lady, she made her Telugu debut with ‘Rangula Ratnam’ alongside Vanisri and Anjali Devi. In 1967, she starred in Telugu film ‘Sakshi’ and it’s on the sets of this film she met actor Krishna with whom she worked in 47 films and eventually ended up marrying. However, it was her second marriage.

Vijay Nirmala, who has directed 44 films, was a visionary filmmaker and she made her directorial debut via 1971 Telugu film ‘Meena’, which was based on the eponymous popular novel written by Eddanapudi Sulochana Rani. Two year later, she directed her first Malayalam film ‘Kavitha’.

As a filmmaker, she had the privilege of directing major stars like Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth. She directed the latter in the Telugu remake of “Amar Akbar Anthony”, which also starred her husband Krishna.

Her other popular directorial projects include ‘Rowdy Rangamma’, ‘Sirimalle Navvindi’, ‘Bezawada Bebbuli’ and ‘Collector Vijaya’, among others.

She holds a Guinness Record for most number of films directed by a female filmmaker. In 2008, the Andhra Pradesh government conferred her with Raghupathi Venkaiah award for her contribution to Telugu cinema.

Members of Telugu film fraternity took to twitter to remember the veteran. Actor Jr NTR wrote she was a “pioneering filmmaker whose life is an inspiration for many”.

Actor Nithiin said her demise was a “huge loss” to Telugu industry.