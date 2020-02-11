Actress Pooja Hegde will star opposite superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.
Sajid Nadiadwala, who is producing and scripting the film, said: “Having worked with Pooja in ‘Housefull 4’, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story.”
Talking about how it is a special subject for the trio, Nadiadwala added: “‘Judwaa’ was one of Salman and Bollywood’s first Eid releases. Even my directorial debut, ‘Kick’, opened during the festival.”
Khan will be presented in a completely new avatar in the film. The look is currently being decided upon. Hegde is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Khan’s character.
‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which is slated for an May 2021 release, will be directed by Farhad Samji.