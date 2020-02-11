Actress Pooja Hegde has made a donation of Rs 2.5 lacs for two children suffering from cancer. Recently, she attended an event hosted by, CURE Foundation. The event was held to announce the 6th Biennial 'Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup', a world-class golf tournament which will be held as a fund-raiser and awareness initiative to support the child cancer patient. Image Credit: IANS

Actress Pooja Hegde will star opposite superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who is producing and scripting the film, said: “Having worked with Pooja in ‘Housefull 4’, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story.”

Talking about how it is a special subject for the trio, Nadiadwala added: “‘Judwaa’ was one of Salman and Bollywood’s first Eid releases. Even my directorial debut, ‘Kick’, opened during the festival.”

Khan will be presented in a completely new avatar in the film. The look is currently being decided upon. Hegde is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Khan’s character.