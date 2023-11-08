The pre-wedding festivities are in full swing for Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and her fiance, Nupur.
Ira is all set to get married to her beau fitness consultant Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. The bride-to-be took to her Instagram and dropped a bunch of pictures from her second kelvan ceremony. Kelvan is pre-wedding Marathi ritual where the families of the bride and groom invite each other for meals and exchange gifts.
For the occasion, the soon-to-be-bride wore a red saree with flower-inspired accessories. Nupur opted for a sunny yellow kurta. The couple announced their engagement in September 2022 and caught everyone by surprise. Her mother Reena Dutta was also spotted at the engagement.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira dropped the romantic surprise proposal at a cycling event. They have always been open about their bond.
Sharing the photos, Ira captioned the post, 'Kelvan 2! Ukhana 2! I love him so so much.' Her mother Reena Dutta was also spotted at the event.
Aamir shares daughter Ira and a son Junaid with his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir and his second wife Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005, and they welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. In June 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced that they were separating.